Kathleen Kennedy Confirms Plans For Characters From The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy

It’s no secret that Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy was, at best, divisive, and, at worst, disappointing.

Most of the characters we met in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker – including villains like Captain Phasma (Gwendolyn Christie) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as well as major heroes like Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) – didn’t get enough time to feel fully developed.

In a recent interview, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased Star Wars fans by saying that the characters from the Sequel Trilogy aren’t finished yet, and will receive more attention in the franchise in the future.

Kathleen Kennedy addressed the future of the Sequel Trilogy characters in no uncertain terms in a new interview with Empire Magazine about the state of Star Wars: “Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget.”

They’ll live on, and those are also ongoing discussions with the creative team.”

Since The Rise of Skywalker was released in late 2019, Star Wars has been undeniably cleaning up the story of the Sequel Trilogy.

For those who only watch the movies, Star Wars comic books and novels (and even guidebooks) have been filling in the gaps in the Star Wars universe, such as how Emperor Palpatine was cloned, how Snoke was created and controlled, how Ben Solo became the leader of the Knights of Ren, Phasma’s origins, and so on.

That back-fill has been necessary for the ST canon’s padding, but it will never be content that mainstream fans seek out.

Not only did the Sequel Trilogy leave many Star Wars fans perplexed about the past, but it also left them disappointed in the future’s potential.

Actors like John Boyega have spoken out about how they didn’t get the character arcs they signed up for off-screen, and many fans agree.

There’s a desire for Daisy Ridley’s Rey, Boyega’s Finn, Isaac’s Poe, and even secondary characters like Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) to get more screen time (and support) in other films or series.

And after seeing what Star Wars has done to reintroduce characters like Boba Fett (in series such as The…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Kathleen Kennedy Confirms Star Wars Plans For Sequel Trilogy Characters