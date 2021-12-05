Kathryn Hahn, the star of ‘WandaVision,’ admits she had no idea what the spinoff’s title was until Disney announced it.

The star of ‘WandaVision,’ Kathryn Hahn, admits she had no idea what the spinoff’s title was until Disney announced it.

Kathryn Hahn appears to be a pro at keeping all of Marvel’s secrets after starring in WandaVision.

Or, more likely, the powers that be do not truly inform her of everything, especially when it comes to her own show.

In an upcoming Disney(plus) series, Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness, but the title has only recently been revealed.

Because of the success of WandaVision and the popularity of Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, Disney and Marvel Studios decided to make a spinoff about the evil witch.

WandaVision’s chief writer Jac Schaeffer is behind the series.

Agatha: House of Harkness is a spinoff that Schaeffer will write and executive produce.

Schaeffer signed an overall deal with Marvel and 20th Century Television in May 2021 after the success of WandaVision.

This is the first project under her new contract.

Agatha: House of Harkness was announced as a dark comedy in a press release.

We also hope that the spinoff will be a musical, as WandaVision’s “Agatha All Along,” sung by Kathryn Hahn, was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Agatha: House of Harkness, a Marvel Studios Original Series, will premiere on @DisneyPlus in the near future.

Kathryn Hahn appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about the WandaVision spinoff and admit that she knows very little about it.

“I didn’t even know the show’s title until it was broadcast,” Hahn said.

“Like, they keep it so tight,” says the narrator.

Many fans expected Mephisto, a Marvel comic book character, to appear in WandaVision, and Barrymore asked Hahn about him.

The actor, on the other hand, denied any knowledge of Mephisto’s inclusion in the spinoff.

“That’s something I keep hearing.

I’m not sure.

During WandaVision, this was a big deal.

But, who knows?” said Hahn, “I have no idea.”

“I mean, I think anything is probably possible right now.”

But I’ve never heard anything conclusive on the subject.”

When Barrymore asked who she would cast as Mephisto, Hahn deflected the question perfectly.

Either Kathryn Hahn is an expert at keeping spoilers under wraps (unlike Tom Holland) or she has no idea what will happen in the WandaVision spinoff.

We’re leaning toward the first alternative.

Agnes, Wanda Maximoff’s nosy neighbor in WandaVision, was played by Kathryn Hahn.

However, in episode 7, viewers learned…

