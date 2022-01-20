Kathy Griffin claims she ‘hates’ watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve special.

When it comes to her former friend Anderson Cooper and his pal Andy Cohen, Kathy Griffin still has some resentment.

Following her controversial photo holding a fake severed head of then-President Donald Trump, Cohen replaced Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show in 2017.

Griffin, 61, said in a new New York Times profile, “I wasn’t canceled, I was erased.”

Cooper and Cohen’s recent New Year’s Eve antics were “hate-watched” by Griffin, according to the profile.

During the evening’s festivities, Cohen openly drank and publicly chastised outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

CNN defended Cohen, stating that the Bravo host would return to co-host the show next year.

“Apples to apples,” she explained, pointing out that Cohen, like her, made a political statement.

Griffin and Cohen have had an on-again, off-again relationship, which she continued by saying, “This is a guy who I think kind of wanted to be me.”

He’s now halfway there.”

Cohen has not apologized for his remarks about de Blasio, but he has expressed regret for his remarks about Ryan Seacrest.

“The only thing I regret saying is slamming the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen previously stated on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live.

“And I really regret saying that, and I was just drunk and feeling it at the time.”

Griffin mentions the network that fired her several times in her New York Times profile.

She claims she contacted CNN President Jeff Zucker 10 days before the New Year’s Eve show aired in 2016.

Griffin claims she asked for $80,000 more in her contract than Cooper, claiming she did more prep work for the show.

“He started yelling at me and said things like, ‘Who do you think you are calling here demanding a raise?’ And then something overtook me,” Griffin claimed.

“I’m sorry, but I just had a nervous breakdown.”

My screams had just begun.

‘Hi, Jeff, my name is Kathy [beep!] Griffin.’

Griffin also claims she told Zucker, “I’d feel a lot more comfortable showing up if I got paid what I’m worth,” which allegedly prompted.

