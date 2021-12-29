Kathy Griffin Discusses the Side Effects of Partial Lung Removal as She Rejoices in Her Cancer-Free Status: ‘I’m a Good 2 Octaves Higher’

Kathy Griffin is an actress and comedian who has appeared on television and the stage.

Griffin has always courted controversy in her career and has never shied away from controversial topics, despite receiving a lot of backlash.

Griffin, on the other hand, recently faced her greatest challenge to date when she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Kathy Griffin chose to be open with her fans throughout her cancer battle, and in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, she discussed how her body has changed since being diagnosed with cancer. Continue reading to learn more about Kathy Griffin’s partial lung removal.

Kathy Griffin shocked fans by revealing on Instagram in early August 2021 that she had just been diagnosed with lung cancer despite never smoking.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something,” Griffin said in an emotional announcement post.

I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery.

Even though I’ve never smoked, I’ve been diagnosed with lung cancer!”

Doctors were upbeat about Griffin’s chances, according to Griffin.

Griffin documented her experience on social media in the days following the unexpected surgery, admitting that she would be relying on Tylenol to manage her pain because she had previously battled prescription pain pill addiction.

I’m considering wearing one of my gorgeous Gucci tracksuits and carrying an oversized bag around the house today.

Is that a problem for anyone? pic.twitter.comQV5Z2VrkHh

Griffin stayed in the spotlight in the days after her cancer diagnosis, even appearing on Nightline to admit that she was confident in her ability to fight the disease.

“I am more afraid of drugs and addiction than I am of cancer.”

So, I think I’ll be fine,” the polarizing comedian stated.

Griffin continued to document her progress on Instagram in the weeks following the surgery and the interview, all the while encouraging fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and visit the doctor for regular checkups.

Griffin’s battle with cancer hasn’t slowed him down much.

In November of that year,

Griffin sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an open and honest interview on January 30, 2021, during which she discussed how lung cancer surgery changed her voice.

“As a result, I’ll have to explain my tone of voice.

“Listen to my voice,” Griffin said at the start of the interview.

“I’d…

