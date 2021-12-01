Kathy Griffin Gives a Major Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

Following a lung cancer diagnosis, Kathy Griffin provides a major health update.

Kathy Griffin announced Monday that she is cancer-free, four months after she revealed her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis.

During a Monday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 61-year-old comedian shared the encouraging health news, as well as discussing her cancer diagnosis with the ABC late-night show’s host.

Griffin sat down with Kimmel and announced, “I’m cancer-free.” Griffin first announced she had been diagnosed with the disease in August, despite never smoking, which she mentioned again when speaking about her cancer battle.

“I don’t know why,” she told Kimmel, “I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for ten years.” Griffin said doctors “took it out and found it in another scan” after the diagnosis.

Griffin revealed her diagnosis to fans in early August of this year, just hours before going into surgery to have a portion of her left lung removed.

Her doctor tried to make a few jokes with her during the consultation as he explained the procedure, according to the Emmy-winning comedian.

“So I go in, and he’s like describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, ‘It’s kind of like a balloon.’ So, we do it laparoscopically and poke it, and then he goes, ‘And when we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.’ And then he goes, ‘You can use that,'” she recalled.

Griffin’s surgery was successful, and he is recovering, according to a representative for the comedian.

Griffin kept fans updated in the weeks and months following her diagnosis, candidly discussing her recovery, admitting that “this cancer surgery was a little more than I anticipated,” and making fun of the “one thing that doesn’t suck about cancer.”

Griffin, who is now cancer-free, said she still needs to recover.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the comedian discussed the change in her voice tone, revealing that she had a higher tone due to issues with her vocal cords during the procedure.

“It will heal,” she said, “but I’m sort of enjoying it.”

I think I’m a good two octaves higher…

That could be the case.

I’m sure it’s higher than Mariah Carey.”

