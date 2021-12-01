Kathy Griffin has what kind of cancer?

Kathy Griffin has a specific type of cancer.

Kathy Griffin, a longtime comedian, has updated her fans on her health.

On August 2, 2021, the 61-year-old comedian informed her fans that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Griffin has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to her.

“I have to tell you something.”

“I’ve been diagnosed with cancer,” she wrote on Instagram to her followers.

“I’m going to have half of my left lung removed in surgery.”

She continued, “Yes, I have lunch cancer despite the fact that I have never smoked!”

Griffin went on to say that the doctors are “very optimistic,” that surgery will be able to remove all of the cancer, and that no chemo or radiation will be necessary.

Griffin hasn’t been tested to see if he has a family history of the disease.

Griffin’s mother died in March 2020 at the age of 99 after a long battle with dementia.

Lung cancer is a cancer of the lungs.

While lung cancer can be found in people who do not smoke, such as Griffin, it is more common in smokers.

Lung cancer is divided into two types: non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

While doctors aren’t sure what causes certain cancers, lung cancer can be caused by a variety of factors, including smoking, secondhand smoke, exposure to certain toxins, and a family history of the disease.

Griffin announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 1 that she had been declared cancer-free by her doctors.

“I’m cancer-free,” she declared on ABC’s late-night talk show.

“I’m not sure why; I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it had been in there for ten years.”

So, they took it out and discovered it in a different scan.

In August 2021, the comedian had half of her left lung removed.

Griffin announced that she has lung cancer and that if she hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19, her condition would have been much worse.

She wrote, “Of course, I am fully vaccinated for Covid.”

“The consequences of not being vaccinated would have been far worse.”

Please keep track of your medical appointments.

She continued, “It’ll save your life.”

Griffin has a reputation for championing Covid-19’s concerns.

Griffin was rushed to the emergency room in March 2020 after a trip to Mexico with concerns about Covid-19, but he was denied a test at the time.

While she had symptoms of the virus, she told the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t meet the criteria for a test, so it’s unclear whether she was actually infected.

Later on, she went on to…

