Kathy Griffin is sick as a dog and hit the emergency room with coronavirus concerns. Here’s what happened

Kathy Griffin may have been exposed to the corona virus. Or she couldn’t have. After a recent trip to the emergency room and emergency room while he was seriously ill, the comic could not be tested.

Griffin has an abdominal infection that is being treated with medication, though she doesn’t know if she went around the corner for a few days, she told The Times in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. She is back home and does not go out so quickly.

The public would probably not have known about her illness at all if President Trump had not tweeted the claim on Wednesday that the US had surpassed South Korea in COVID-19 tests. Griffin, who had just come home from an emergency room the day before, had only to comment because what the President said was inconsistent with what she had experienced.

“I was sent from a separate emergency room to emergency room # COVID19 in a large hospital emergency room after I showed UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” Griffin wrote on Twitter after accusing Trump of lying. She said she could not be tested because of “CDC (Pence Task Force) restrictions.”

With this answer, the 59-year-old published a few alarming photos, which she showed in a mask, in a hospital bed, in an apparently sealed hospital room. Soon her name was announced on social media.

What happened? On Saturday, Griffin got what her husband Randy Bick called “mild stomach problems.” But then they went back, he said. Temporarily.

“Two days later,” said Bick on the phone, “she woke up very early in the morning and had incredibly severe pain, vomiting, diarrhea every 20 minutes. Just really sick.”

“The vomiting felt like a cramp,” said Griffin.

And about a week earlier, the couple had traveled internationally.

“We were both nervous because we were still in the incubation period when we returned from Mexico, but we hadn’t left the house for days,” said Griffin. “We had heard of a 14 day incubation period [for the coronavirus]. So that after six days I get food poisoning, I thought: OK, is that a coincidence or what? “

They had been quarantined since their return in mid-March. After a telephone consultation with her doctor, she took his advice and went for urgent treatment.

“We put on both N-95 masks and gloves and I drove them down there,” said Bick. “We got to the front and immediately there was a security guard and some nurses’ assistants outside.” Once inside, Griffin was on an infusion and got a shot for her abdominal pain, which was significant. But she still vomited frequently, so they sent her to the Cedars Sinai emergency room.

“I vividly remember the doctor telling me …” I’m going to send you to Cedars ER today because I don’t think I can get you in 13 days, “said Griffin. She was freaked out.

Kathy Griffin waits backstage with Randy Bick before a show in Largo, Coronet in July 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Setting up the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is different these days: there are outdoor tents where employees see low-risk COVID-19 patients. The patients seen there are mostly healthy and discharged home, a Cedars spokesman said via email.

Then there is a special COVID-19 area in the emergency room where staff see patients who are sick and who may need further testing or hospitalization. Griffin was there.

“In all locations, patients wear masks and are isolated and / or six feet apart,” the spokesman said.

Griffin, wearing a mask in the picture she posted, said she was surprised by the personal protective equipment she saw or did not see on the health workers around her. A doctor had a plastic visor-style face mask, she said. Some people had masks; others don’t. The types of masks were different.

“Honestly, when you said the Corona station, I thought I’d go into the white suits with blue-glued blankets, everything,” she said. “I kind of expected them to take me to a shower room and stuff – but only recently [Tuesday]There is no cavalry that distributes millions of people [test] Swab. “

She said she also saw some “really smart, incredibly brave people” who cared what they did. Griffin said she kept telling everyone that they were heroes. She couldn’t praise healthcare workers enough.

Griffin received a chest X-ray that showed clear lungs and a CT scan of the abdomen that revealed the infection. Her temperature was about normal. But nausea and diarrhea, as well as the severe chills and sore throat she had, are all COVID-19 symptoms. The emergency doctor told her to be examined. And the ED doctor seemed to want to test both Griffin and her husband, but couldn’t, the comic said.

“The doctor went through the boxes and went through the boxes [on a form] and she kept saying, “Ugh, because of the lungs, fever and kind of cough … they don’t meet the CDC requirements,” said Griffin. She was given the opportunity to be hospitalized, where she may be tested sooner, but after speaking to some healthcare workers, she decided that she should better isolate herself at home.

So much for the stories of celebrities who can buy a coronavirus test whenever they want.

“The realization when they told me the guidelines was: ‘Wow … I now know that I shouldn’t come back unless my lungs are full of broken mirror pieces, unless I can’t breathe and mine Fever is 103 …, “said Griffin. “They don’t make rules at all. It’s a terrifying feeling.

“I just think it’s so obvious that these tests have to be accessible to everyone,” Griffin said wearily. “A lot of people who hear the President say that anyone who needs a test should get one shouldn’t have to go to a hospital where they frankly or expose themselves to others.

“Hopefully sooner or later you can either go to a pharmacy and get one, or they could deliver one at home, something like that.”

Of course, this is not the first time Griffin has gotten involved with the President. Her disputes date back to 2017 when a picture of her lifting a rubber replica of Trump’s severed head with ketchup “blood” went viral – and almost ruined her career. She had apologized for the gag almost immediately and apologized a year later. To say that no love is lost between Griffin and Trump means to underestimate a very public feud.

However, the testing problem may not be entirely up to the federal government: California has lagged behind New York and other hot spot countries when testing corona viruses.

By Sunday afternoon, approximately 26,400 tests had been performed on 40 million California residents, according to the state’s official balance sheet. In contrast, approximately 78,000 tests were performed in New York on Monday.

“We’re putting together different approaches,” Susan Butler-Wu, a professor of clinical pathology at the Keck School of Medicine at the USC and director of a clinical microbiology laboratory in LA, told The Times earlier this week. “The whole thing is badly mixed up. … I think 100% that the system is broken. “

Griffin can vouch for that. Although she went to the emergency room with a number of symptoms, she said she still had no idea whether she was positive or negative for the novel corona virus. Only time and tests will show.

“I just don’t have an answer. I don’t know,” she said. “Someone from Cedars told me we couldn’t give you this test because of the CDC guidelines. I suggest the guidelines are still too strict because they don’t have enough tests.”

A warning on the CDC website on Wednesday read, “As the supply of these tests increases, it can still be difficult to find a place where tests can be done.”

Griffin also had no answer to another important question, she said: Has her infection made her more susceptible to the corona virus?

“Active gastrointestinal infection, like any other infection, affects the body’s immune system, making a person vulnerable to other types of infections, including COVID-19,” said Dr. John Lipham, head of upper gastrointestinal and general surgery at Keck Medicine of USC, emailed Wednesday.

“However, the new 2019 coronavirus is still very new and more research is needed before we can finally determine how the virus will affect people with different underlying conditions. The best thing people can do is the social recommendations Follow distance and wash hands frequently and self-isolate when they feel sick or have been exposed to the virus. “

On Thursday morning, the CDC reported 68,440 coronavirus cases in the United States and 994 deaths.