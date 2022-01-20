Kathy Griffin reportedly ‘hate-watched’ Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Special, ‘I Was Erased.’

Kathy Griffin revealed that she still “hate-watched” Anderson Cooper and her replacement, Andy Cohen, on the CNN special after she was fired from her New Year’s Eve hosting gig.

“This is a guy who, I believe, aspired to be me.”

In a New York Times profile published on Wednesday, January 19, Griffin, 61, said about tuning in to see Cohen, 53, that “he’s halfway there.”

Since Griffin’s departure in 2017, Cohen has been hosting with Cooper.

The Real Housewives of New York producer made headlines for his comments about Bill de Blasio during this year’s live broadcast from New York, which caused even more controversy than usual.

After taking several shots with Cooper, 54, on the December 2021 special, he yelled, “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the worst term as mayor of New York — the only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been.”

“So, goodbye, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city falls apart? You!”

“Apples to apples,” the comedian said, referring to Cohen’s public political stance and her infamous 2017 photo shoot.

When Griffin did a photo shoot in which she held a graphic severed head meant to resemble then-President Donald Trump, it raised some eyebrows.

The Illinois native was fired from CNN after the photos went viral, and Cooper publicly chastised her.

He tweeted that the photo shoot was “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” and that he was “appalled by it.”

On Wednesday, the Emmy Award winner clarified that she “wasn’t canceled,” but that she was “erased.”

Cohen, on the other hand, has yet to comment on his decision to speak about Mayor de Blasio in front of the cameras.

The Andy Cohen Diaries author did apologize earlier this month after calling Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage, a “loser.”

“The only problem is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I adore Ryan Seacrest and think he’s a great guy.”

I’m sorry for saying that, and I Infosurhoy quick summary.

