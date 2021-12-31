New Year’s Eve Culminates After ’24 Hours of Bitterness,’ Kathy Griffin Reveals.

Kathy Griffin Reveals How ’24 Hours of Bitterness’ Ends New Year’s Eve

Kathy Griffin, a stand-up comedian, says she doesn’t celebrate New Year’s Eve because she’s had “24 hours of bitterness.”

Griffin mentioned New Year’s Eve in a tweet on December 31.

31, admitting that she is afraid of the night, implying that it is (most likely) because she was fired from her CNN New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Anderson Cooper.

“It’s midnight in oceanfront Malibu, so I’m kicking off my yearly allotted 24 hours of bitterness,” she tweeted.

Why? I’m not going to tell you.

I’m attempting to conceal it.

Every year on New Year’s Eve, it happens.

I’m not even going to say if it has anything to do with television or anything like that.

I’m a tad secretive:)”

Griffin’s Twitter followers dug even deeper into Griffin’s remark, revealing even more layers.

“A friend threw me under the bus, and I got fired from a job where I was really good.”

Then a friend I’d helped put on the map took my place.

I’m still a grumpy senior citizen.

“Is it really that bitter?” inquired the person.

Griffin replied, “You bet.”

Griffin was fired by CNN after being photographed wearing a fake-blooded Donald Trump mask.

As a result of the stunt, she was harassed and placed on a White House watch list.

Griffin claimed that after she was fired from her CNN hosting job with Cooper, he abandoned her.

Cooper and Griffin had been friends for a long time, and Griffin claimed Cooper had abandoned her.

Andy Cohen took over Griffin’s job.

Griffin and Cohen have had a tumultuous relationship that dates back to their days as Bravo friends.

After watching the Trump video, Cooper expressed his disbelief.

“For the record, Kathy Griffin’s involvement in the photo shoot disgusts me.

“It’s clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he tweeted, clearly attempting to distance himself from the catastrophe.

Griffin was fired from her CNN New Year’s Eve job, and Cooper effectively ghosted her.

Griffin, for example, expressed her dissatisfaction with Cooper’s friendship.

‘I was heartbroken,’ she told Variety.

“It still hurts.”

I mean, I was completely enamored with him.

“I’m sorry, but I’m out of jokes.”

She joked about having a better New Year’s Eve plan after that.

“I’m disappointed that my brilliant idea for a… last year went unnoticed.”

Infosurhoy’s entertainment news is brief.

THE VALKYRIES @LisaBirnbach, KG, @jentaub, @KatiePhang, @JoyceWhiteVance, @MaryLTrump, @ejeancarrollpic.twitter.com/FLb3tluV2F

December 7, 2021 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin)

