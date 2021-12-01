Kathy Hilton Dissects the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Hellish Dinner

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dinner From Hell is finally deconstructed by Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton took E! News inside the “Dinner Party From Hell: Part Two” of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Hear her take on the drama and learn what Bravo’s cameras missed!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know how to throw a great dinner party.

Despite the fact that more than a decade has passed since Camille Grammer’s season one soiree, aptly titled “The Dinner Party From Hell,” is responsible for several of the franchise’s most iconic moments—namely, e-cigarette smoking psychic medium Allison DuBois casually telling Kyle Richards her husband Mauricio Umansky will “never emotionally fulfill” her—fans were finally treated to an equally dramatic affair on the latest season of RHOBH.

This time, Kathy Hilton was the hostess, and her lavish dinner quickly devolved into chaos when the ladies began interrogating Erika Jayne about her legal woes.

Kathy is now delving into the details of what transpired.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Paris Hilton’s mother and Kyle and Kim Richards’ sister shared her candid thoughts on the drama, revealed what the RHOBH cameras missed, and much more (including her best party planning tips just in time for the holidays!).

Kathy recently stated, “To tell you the truth, I did not plan for that kind of drama.”

“I said to myself when I agreed to do the show, ‘If I can do what I enjoy doing,’…I just don’t fight.”

She was more concerned about the dinner itself than potential arguments as the evening progressed.

“I don’t normally entertain in such a formal manner,” Kathy explained.

“I enjoy entertaining, but I prefer to do so in a more relaxed manner—you know, beautiful buffets, beautiful flowers—rather than bringing out everything from silver to crystal.

This party was on steroids, to say the least.”

Even with the help of various companies and contractors Kathy found on Yelp—yes, Kathy Hilton uses Yelp (more on that later), the dinner took five days to prepare.

So Kathy was caught off guard when Erika became enraged by the ladies’ line of questioning.

Kathy told E! News of the gathering with Erika, Kyle, Dorit…, “I really had never seen anything like that, and believe me, I’ve been around some drama.”

