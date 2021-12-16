Kathy Hilton has signed a deal to return to Season 12 of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

Kathy Hilton has agreed to return to the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Season 12 of the show.

Kathy Hilton is getting ready for her close-up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as the Hilton matriarch is set to return for a new season.

According to ET, Hilton has agreed to return to Bravo’s hit show as a “friend of the cast” in season 12.

After a pre-planned holiday filming break over Christmas and New Year’s Day, Paris and Nicky Hilton’s mother will join the women.

She reunites with her sister, Kyle Richards, as well as Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, who all appeared in season 11.

After a brief hiatus, production on the new episodes has resumed with the cast members who were not affected by the recent COVID-19 scare, which reportedly forced Jayne, Beauvais, and Rinna to leave the show.

In 2022, all of the women are expected to be back in front of the RHOBH cameras.

This is the second time the show’s production has been put on hold due to COVID concerns.

The previous shutdown occurred in November 2020, just over a year ago, after a crew member tested positive.

Kyle Richards, Kemsley, and Hilton had also contracted the coronavirus at the time of the halt, it was later revealed.

Hilton hinted at her return earlier this month, telling ET that she had “not been with the girls” for a couple of season 12 events, but that something was in the works.

Hilton said of her trip to Paris after her lavish wedding, “I just got back, so we’re trying to work things out.”

“You know, it’s all about… right?…

Whatever was meant to be, was meant to be.”

