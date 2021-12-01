Why Kathy Hilton Is RHOBH’s “Breakout Star,” According to Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais recognizes a scene stealer after two tense seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Listen to The Real’s co-host gushing about new Housewife Kathy Hilton!

Garcelle Beauvais is just like the rest of us when it comes to Kathy Hilton: she adores her!

Garcelle is grateful for her drama-free and hunky-dory Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kathy, after a season of ups and downs (Erika Jayne’s legal drama, Sutton Stracke shading Crystal Kung Minkoff’s leather pants, a dinner party from hell).

“I love her,” Garcelle told E! News exclusively at the UNICEF 75th Anniversary Celebration at NeueHouse in Hollywood on Nov.

30th.

“She was a breakout star.”

Everyone adores her, and there’s nothing not to adore about her.”

While Kathy has yet to confirm whether or not she will return for Season 12, Garcelle joked that public opinion can shift in an instant for any other Housewife.

“It could go either way,” she observed.

“You can’t take it all too seriously because it could go wrong, but I’ve been having a great time with how people have reacted to me.”

“Andy Cohen was on The Real [November],” the co-host continued.

30] and he said, ‘It’s so nice to see people embrace you and be happy for you,’

Garcelle, on the other hand, has yet to watch Kathy’s sister (and RHOBH OG) Kyle Richards on Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

UNICEF has been a part of Garcelle’s life “for a very long time,” she said.

“I’ve always been a fan of theirs.”

“I admire what they do,” the three-time Haitian mother said.

“It’s incredible that they’ve been here for 75 years.”

I admire what they do because they not only provide vaccines to children in Haiti, but also provide free medical care.

“I think that’s what my platform is for: to bring awareness to things that are important, not just to look fancy,” the RHOBH star concluded.

