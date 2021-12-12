Katie Cooley believes her friendship with Trishelle Cannatella has ‘run its course,’ according to ‘The Challenge.’

Katie Cooley Thinks Her Friendship With Trishelle Cannatella Has ‘Run Its Course,’ According to ‘The Challenge’

During the first season of All Stars, Katie Cooley and her close friend Trishelle Cannatella had a major feud.

Katie addressed her current friendship with Trishelle shortly before the second season premiered, admitting she thought it had “run its course.”

Katie Cooley (Doyle), the winner of The Inferno, returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2 without her longtime friend Trishelle Cannatella.

Last season, the ex-friends got into a heated argument after Trishelle learned who she would face in elimination that night from another contestant.

It resulted in a heated argument between the ladies in the middle of the night, and they didn’t have time to resolve it before Trishelle left.

Trishelle Cannatella reportedly tried to quit ‘The Challenge: All Stars’.

Shortly after the episode aired, the former friends addressed the disagreement and provided more details about what led to the heated exchange, but they haven’t spoken about their friendship since.

Katie briefly addressed it in a 2021 interview with TV Line, published shortly before the premiere of Season 2, when asked if she had any interest in repairing their relationship. The Challenge star explained the two haven’t spoken and admitted she believes their friendship has “run its course,” but she said she has no “ill will” toward her former friend and wishes her “the best.”

Katie and Trishelle became roommates for six years after establishing a close friendship in 2003.

They remained close friends after living together and attended each other’s weddings.

Before returning to the Challenge house for the first season of the All Stars spinoff, they kept in touch but hadn’t hung out in years.

They decided to room together right away, and it was like old times until Trishelle was eliminated in the second round.

As tensions rise in the (hashtag)ChallengeAllStars house, history appears to be repeating itself for Trishelle andamp; Katie.

The memorable contestant was upset when she found out who she would be facing through another player, and she confronted Katie about it….

