Katie Cooley Defends Her Quitting Before Apologizing on ‘The Challenge’

Katie Cooley Reacts to Comments About Her Quitting Before Apologizing on ‘The Challenge’

Katie Cooley, the Challenge champion, has refused to compete in challenges that require her to jump from a great height over water, owing to an injury she sustained during Cutthroat.

Some fans have expressed displeasure with her decision, and Katie responded bluntly before deleting and apologizing for her tweet.

Katie Cooley (Doyle) of The Challenge responded to several critics of her decision to stop doing daily missions in a New Year’s Eve tweet.

“Let me make something clear for all the f—- who don’t get it,” she wrote.

We get paid more in a year just to show up,” she claims, so it doesn’t matter if she gets “scared and quits.”

They cast people who are very specific.

I’m not going to take anyone’s place.

I guarantee it. https://t.co/CjKg6hIwta

The actress then deleted the tweet, admitting she had responded to “several s—– ones” sent to her by fans of the show in another one.

Katie apologized and promised to “do better” before wishing her fans a Happy New Year.

Katie wiped out while jumping across platforms over water in 2010’s Cutthroat, resulting in a black eye.

She took a decade off before returning for All Stars, where she faced a similar challenge.

Katie decided not to compete because of her previous injury.

The Road Rules star was eventually voted into the Arena and was eliminated shortly before the finals, despite remaining safe.

Katie returned for Season 2 but refused to participate in another challenge that took place high above the water.

Some fans have expressed their displeasure with her lack of participation in the challenges, with one accusing her of stealing a “spot” from another competitor.

In response to the criticism, she stated that the producers are “extremely specific” when casting.

As a result, she claims that she isn’t “stealing” a parking spot.

The Road Rules actress has also tweeted that she has attempted to “face my fear,” but that she has been injured as a result.

The former champion was pitted against long-time rivals…

