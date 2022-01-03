Katie Cooley Says She Should Retire Soon After ‘The Challenge’

Katie Cooley Says It’s ‘Obvious’ She Should Retire Soon in ‘The Challenge’

Katie Cooley, the Challenge champion, has appeared in several seasons and won one since 2004’s The Gauntlet; however, following an incident in 2010’s Cutthroat that left her with a black eye, the popular player has struggled to face her fears and has refused to participate in challenges involving heights over water.

Cooley admitted it’s “obvious” she should retire in response to a fan who chastised her for quitting.

Katie Cooley (Doyle), a 42-year-old Texas native, returned to The Challenge for the spinoff All Stars after a 10-year hiatus.

While she’s shown she’s still a tough competitor, her Cutthroat injury has plagued her, forcing her to drop out of a couple of daily missions.

That isn’t true all of the time.

I’ve tried to remain calm and face my fears, but I’ve been hurt…a couple of times.

I’m done with it, and it’s not worth my time.

Is it time for me to stop doing the shows because the heights are unavoidable? I believe so. https:t.co3qugrYzVb8

Katie Cooley believes her friendship with Trishelle Cannatella has ‘run its course,’ according to ‘The Challenge.’

She stated after her elimination from Season 2 that she would only return if she could pick her husband as a teammate for the next season.

Cooley argued that she has faced her fear “a few times” and still been injured, in response to a fan who accused her of quitting “every time.”

As a result, she no longer wants to do them because they’re “not worth it to me.” The Inferno winner went on to say that she should not return because “heights are inevitable.”

On New Year’s Eve, Cooley responded to a few fan comments about her refusal to compete in heights-over-water challenges.

“Let me make something clear for all the f—- who can’t grasp the concept,” she wrote in a tweet.

Just to show up, we’re paid more than you are paid in a year.”

As tensions rise in the (hashtag)ChallengeAllStars house, history appears to be repeating itself for Trishelle andamp; Katie.

As a result, she claims that it doesn’t matter if she doesn’t participate due to her fear, because she will still receive a sizable appearance fee.

Someone responded to her, stating that they didn’t mind her logic…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Every time? Not true. I’ve tried to be cool and face my fear and got hurt…a few times. I’m over it & it’s not worth it to me. Is it time for me to stop doing the shows b/c heights are inevitable? Yea, I think that’s obvious. https://t.co/3qugrYzVb8 — Katie Cooley (@KatieCooley26) December 10, 2021