Katie Holmes Disclosed the Face Mask She Uses During Video Calls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Sleigh rides and snow angels aren’t the only things to look forward to as winter approaches.

When the cold weather arrives, our hands crack like a shattered holiday ornament.

Even wearing scarves and mittens won’t keep the cold at bay.

Dry skin affects us all year, but our faces are especially flaky in the winter.

If only we could recreate our summer glow in the dead of winter.

We’re turning to Katie Holmes once again for the best beauty secrets in the industry.

The 42-year-old actress exudes natural beauty and looks stunning both with and without makeup.

So when we learned that the Dawson’s Creek actress had revealed the name of her favorite face mask, we were ecstatic.

“I use the Dr.,” Holmes once told Elle.

Masks for firming and rejuvenation by Hauschka.

“I like to do them during Skype calls with my friends just to keep it real,” Holmes says. Now you can glow on the go like Holmes with her favorite face mask, which you can find on Amazon.

Find a doctor.

At Amazon, you can get Hauschka Revitalizing Mask for only (dollar)35! Please note that prices are correct as of November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

The neurologist Dr.

The Hauschka Revitalizing Mask is a calming skincare product that revitalizes the skin.

This hydrating mask minimizes redness and blemishes while refining pores and toning the appearance of the skin.

With this fortifying treatment, you can keep your summer glow.

This mask actively supports skin renewal by combining quince seed, anthyllis, and chamomile extracts.

And the gentle formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and oily.

In addition, all of Dr.

Hauschka’s products are cruelty-free and completely natural.

The brand pledges to be environmentally friendly in its sourcing and manufacturing practices.

Obtain the assistance of Dr.

The verdict is in: this reviving mask is a hit with customers. “I absolutely love Dr Hauschka,” one fan exclaimed.

“The botanicals have a wonderful aroma.

I like how silky it feels on my skin and how easily it absorbs.

