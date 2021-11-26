Katie Holmes’ Go-To Bobbi Brown Glowing Makeup

Bobbi Brown’s Go-To Glowing Makeup is Katie Holmes’ go-to look.

We’re counting down the days until we can fly home for the holidays to see our family.

We always try to look our best during the holidays because you never know when you’ll see an old classmate or neighbor.

It’s like a high school reunion gone wrong.

However, because we try to travel light, we always have to pare down our makeup collection.

We must stick to our priorities, as much as we would like to bring our entire beauty bag.

We used to believe that we needed to bring eye shadow, highlighter, and blush with us, but no longer! Thanks to Katie Holmes, we discovered the holy grail of makeup — a glistening product that does it all.

The Dawson’s Creek alum told Elle in 2013 that she couldn’t live without Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick when she was a spokesperson for the brand.

She explained, “I usually put it on right away in the morning because it brightens up my entire face.”

“After that, I can just apply a little mascara and call it a day,” she says.

Those small shortcuts appeal to me.

We’re all about small shortcuts, especially when we’re on the go.

“Bobbi’s makeup reminds me of having a beautiful, well-curated closet,” Holmes continued.

“Everything works together, and it’s all very nice.”

“It’s impossible to make a mistake.”

At Amazon or Nordstrom, you can get the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact for (dollar)48.

Bobbi Brown’s Shimmer Brick Highlighter Compact is a one-stop shop for all of your basic beauty requirements.

Check if you want to add some radiance to your cheeks with some radiant rouge.

Check. How about a little glitz on your eyelids?

It’s never been simpler to apply makeup.

“I feel like Bobbi designs with people like me in mind,” Holmes said.

“That means a lot to me.”

This powder highlighter that you apply with a brush will give your skin a glow from within.

This product is handcrafted in Italy with superfine pigments that reflect light for a luminous appearance.

