Katie Holmes Wishes Her Daughter Suri a Happy Birthday With Sweet Message

Aries season is still going strong!

Katie Holmes shared a sweet and heartwarming message for her daughter, Suri Cruise. Believe it or not, but the little fashionista is celebrating her 14th birthday on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote on Instagram, ahead of everyone else on Friday night. “I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”

Additionally, Katie shared a cute photo to the ‘Gram. Her wall was decorated with a “happy birthday” message for her baby girl, which hung with an explosion of flowers and bows.

Just last month, the 41-year-old actress opened up about her special bond with her teenage daughter.

“I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,” she explained to InStyle last month. “To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.”

“She came out very strong—she’s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it,” Katie continued. “Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

Katie also shared how things were for Suri, who grew up in the spotlight with her famous parents. However, she explained that her little one handled it like a pro.

“I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little,” the actress shared. “I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us. But there’s one video where I’m holding her—she was 2 at the time—and she starts waving at the cameras.”

She added, “She’s pretty special.”

The 14-year-old is special, indeed! And today is her day.

It’s only a matter of time before Suri’s dad, Tom Cruise, gives her a birthday shout out.