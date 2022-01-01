Katie Maloney Defends Herself Against Troll Who Says She Doesn’t “Deserve” a Baby After Abortion

In the year 2022, don’t bother with Katie Maloney.

After sharing a New Year’s Eve photo with husband Tom Schwartz, the Vanderpump Rules star retaliated against body shamers and trolls.

“Bye-bye, 2021.

“You’ve brought some pretty incredible things into my life,” the 34-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram in the early hours of Saturday, January 1.

“Some amazing new little lives that I adore.”

There have been some extremely difficult moments as well as triumphs, and I’m feeling very hopeful.

“I adore you all!”

While Maloney’s remark appears to be about her friends’ children — Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent all had children in 2021 — fans assumed she was hinting at starting her own family.

“I think she might be announcing soon because she looks pregnant,” another follower responded after a social media user asked, “Pregnancy announcement?”

Her stance, too.

Maybe it’s just me hoping, but if it is, I’m overjoyed!”

“Literally no,” Maloney retorted.

“Call a halt.”

A third troll made a joke about the Bravo star’s previous abortion, which she discussed on Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year.

“After what she did to her first baby, she doesn’t deserve a baby,” the person wrote.

“Have the day you’ve earned,” Maloney replied.

On the Bravo series, Maloney and Schwartz, who married in 2016, documented their visits to the fertility clinic.

They discussed her decision to have an abortion when she became pregnant early in their relationship because their future together was “uncertain” during an episode in October 2021.

In the episode, Schwartz said, “We weren’t sure about the next day.”

“Exactly,” agreed Maloney.

I mean, I’d always known I wanted to start a family.

But I just knew it wasn’t the right time for me at that point in my life.”

“I think we would have broken up and said, ‘This is too much,'” said the TomTom co-owner.

“However, we would have made great parents.”

In a candid interview, Maloney shared even more details.

“It had been a year since Tom and I had been together, and it wasn’t pretty.”

“Like, we used to fight all the time,” she remembered.

“I really wanted it to work out, but I was just thinking to myself that if anything goes wrong, he’ll leave and I’ll be a single mom.”

… Every man, woman, and individual should be able to make their own decisions.”

