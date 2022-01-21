Katie Maloney of Vanderpump Rules sends a ‘vital’ message about an ‘unflattering’ photo: ‘Be Kind to Yourself.’

Taking personal steps forward.

After Raquel Leviss posted a photo of them from her engagement party, Katie Maloney shared an “important” message about getting to a better place with her self-image.

“I wanted to share this photo that Raquel posted on her Instagram story the other night, wishing me a happy birthday.

On Thursday, January 20, Maloney, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of the costars sharing a laugh with the caption, “Now it was alerted to her that this was’mean’ and to me that I should be pissed.”

“Neither of those statements is correct.”

The Vanderpump Rules star addressed her “issue” with others thinking she should be unhappy with that particular photo in the lengthy post.

“It’s assumed that because some people found it unflattering, I’d agree or be offended if someone posted an unflattering photo of myself.”

She continued, “When I saw this, I was like, omg, I look really happy, like that’s a genuine smile right there.”

“I’m not deaf; I can see that the expression I’m making has given me 12 chins.”

I’ve been hearing for far too long that I should be ashamed of my body, that I should be ashamed of my weight gain, weight loss, that I should dress for my body (no woman should dress for her body; instead, she should wear what makes her feel confident, which does not always mean what ‘flatters the body the most,’ but that’s a different conversation) and it’s f–ked with me.”

“Cause I couldn’t get past all the ‘unflattering bits’ and just enjoy the memories,” the reality star said of not wanting to be photographed because she struggled with how she saw herself.

Because of ‘bad angles,’ I’ve scrapped photos and avoided posting them, fearful of receiving more criticism.

But that’s no longer the case.”

Rejecting negativity helped the Utah native get to a better place.

“Being able to look at the photo and not feel ashamed but only happiness because I appear to be so happy here shows me that the work I’ve been doing is improving my self-image,” the former SUR waitress concluded.

“Self-hatred is more harmful than that of others.”

So, be gentle with yourself; it’s not easy for some.

