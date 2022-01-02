Katie Maloney-Schwartz Responds to a Commenter Who Says She ‘Does Not Deserve a Baby’ After Her Abortion on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Katie Maloney-Schwartz Responds to a Commenter Who Says She ‘Doesn’t Deserve a Baby’ After Her Abortion on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Katie Maloney-Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.

She and her husband, Tom Schwartz, have been trying to start a family, despite the fact that some internet trolls are against it.

She recently responded to a commenter who claimed that because she had an abortion, she “does not deserve a baby.”

During Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney-Schwartz discussed an abortion she had ten years ago, when she and Schwartz were still dating.

Katie admitted, “I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids.”

“But I knew it wasn’t the right time in my life.”

“I think we would have broken up and [been]like, ‘This is too much,’ but we would have been good parents,” Schwartz agreed.

“Tom and I had been together for a year, and it was not pretty,” Maloney-Schwartz admitted in a confessional.

We were constantly fighting, for example.

I really wanted it to work out, but I was thinking to myself, “If anything, he’ll leave and I’ll be a single mom.”

“Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what is best for them,” she said of abortions.

In 2022, don’t come for Katie Maloney. https:t.co2hWudmTW57

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Charli supports Katie Maloney-Schwartz, saying, “I don’t love it” when it comes to Schwartz and Sandy’s name.

Because abortion is a contentious issue in the United States, it’s not surprising that some viewers were disappointed by Maloney-Schwartz’s decision to terminate her pregnancy.

Maloney-Schwartz, according to Us Weekly, recently posted an Instagram photo about the end of 2021.

“She does not deserve a baby after what she did to her first one,” one commenter said, while others speculated she was pregnant (which Maloney-Schwartz denied).

“Have the day you deserve,” Maloney-Schwartz replied, clapping back.

Tom Schwartz didn’t think he and Katie Maloney would stay together on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Maloney-Schwartz has revealed the fertility process she and Schwartz are going through, in addition to discussing her abortion.

Even their visits to fertility clinics have been documented by cameras.

“We had to start from the beginning, and the beginning is not a happy story,” she said on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey about her fertility journey.

“But it was our experience, and we have to be honest about it.”

I don’t pretend to be a…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.