Katie Price arrives at hospital in a wheelchair pushed by boyfriend Carl Woods ahead of ‘major surgery’

KATIE Price was pictured arriving to a London hospital in a wheelchair yesterday as she’s set to undergo surgery on her broken feet this week.

The mum-of-five was left in agonising pain after jumping off a wall at a theme park while on holiday in Turkey last month.

She’s been left wearing two special boots and needing to use a wheelchair to get around.

The 42-year-old was helped out of her taxi and into her wheelchair by boyfriend Carl Woods.

She looked understandably fed up as she settled into her chair while clad in a pair of white hot pants and a colour-block jumper.

Yesterday, The Sun revealed that Katie will have urgent surgery on both her broken feet this week after doctors called the damage “severe”.

A source told The Sun Online: “Katie’s surgery has been rushed forward to this week because doctors say her injuries are really bad – as severe as they could be.

“She’s going in this week and the surgery will be a huge job. She won’t be able to walk for at least six months.

“Katie’s devastated, obviously, but also hopeful that the sooner the surgery happens, the quicker she can start on the road to recovery.”

A representative for the star told The Sun: “I can confirm preparation is underway to ensure the next few weeks are cleared for Katie’s recovery post surgery.”

Last week Katie visited her surgeon at the Fortius clinic in West London.

Afterwards, Katie posted on her Instagram that she’d just received “devastating” news – but didn’t go into further details.

However, The Sun Online revealed Katie was told her recovery could take up to two years – and she might not walk for six months.

A source told us: “Doctors are saying she won’t be able to walk for six months, or put any weight on her feet.

“She needs major surgery on her feet ASAP as it’s worse than anyone realised.

“The recovery could take up to two years. She won’t even be walking around until well into 2021. She’s really upset and can’t believe it’s this bad.”

Katie alluded to the bad news on Instagram, writing: “Just finished my appointment with my consultant and surgeon about my feet.

“After further scans, the news is absolutely devastating. I’m gutted.”

After her two-hour appointment with a consultant, Katie looked sombre as she left the clinic.

She explained how the injury happened in another social media post, calling it a “silly little accident”.

“I was running and jumped over a wall because it was a little short cut and didn’t really judge the height, fell funny on my ankles,” said Katie.