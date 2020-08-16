Katie Price breaks down in tears as she leaves hospital in ‘absolute agony’ after gruelling six hour operation

KATIE Price has revealed she’s in “absolute agony” after a six-hour operation to help fix her feet.

The 42-year-old says the procedure is “the most painful thing I’ve ever done” despite her multiple cosmetic surgeries over the years.

Katie broke both her feet while on holiday in Turkey and now she mustn’t move for a fortnight in order to fully recover.

She was seen cradling her head in pain as she left the Chelsea & Westminster hospital fully bandaged up earlier today.

Her boyfriend Carl Woods lifted her into a waiting car after we reported she is depending on him become her “full time carer”.

The former glamour model will have to remain on her back with both legs elevated in order to recover from the surgery.

Taking to Instagram today, she told fans: “Home now but in absolute agony.”

She added: “Most painful thing I’ve ever done.”

And last night she told fans from her hospital bed that she “can’t sleep despite the fact I’ve had painkillers and I’m in so much pain and so tired”.

Katie is no stranger to having cosmetic surgery and in May 2019 the mum of five headed to Turkey for lipo, facelift and Brazilian bum lift.

Her new look caused some to brand her “the Bride of Wildenstein”.

Then, in August, 2019, Katie headed back to Turkey, where she underwent more extensive cosmetic work with a facelift and boob reduction.

The Sun previously revealed how close pals were concerned for her health as she doesn’t allow her body to rest long enough before she’s under the knife again.

“Her friends are begging her to give her body a rest from the constant procedures – she’s so frail, every time she has an operation, the recovery period gets longer”, an insider said.

Now Katie has been warned that if she doesn’t follow the strict aftercare instructions and her feet get infected then she could end up losing her legs.