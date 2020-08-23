Katie Price falls out with ex Kieran Hayler after he poses up with their kids in loved-up family photoshoot

KATIE Price exploded at Kieran Hayler after their two children appeared in a glossy magazine without her knowledge.

The former Page 3 model was furious at Kieran and claimed he hadn’t informed her that Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, would be appearing in a photoshoot with him and his fiancée Michelle Penticost.

Katie and Kieran, who split in 2017, were at loggerheads over the sweet family pictures which were published this week.

An insider said: “Katie was livid when she saw Jett and Bunny in the magazine with Kieran and Michelle.

“She accused Kieran of not telling her it was coming. They normally operate on an amicable level but Katie said she felt totally out of the loop.

“Katie is very protective over her kids and just likes to be across everything. She let rip at Kieran but after having it out they’ve drawn a line in the sand and have moved on.

Huge thank you to @lewisjacobzack @perfect_parties01 for the kids amazing cakes!!!!!!!! Loved the different flavours, designs and a lot of thought and effort gone in to these to make them completely individual to each child. Thank you!!!!!!!! ❤️ 🎂

A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on Aug 18, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

“Being a co-parent isn’t easy at the best of times but this was a step too far in Katie’s eyes.”

A pal of Katie’s confirmed the pair had made up following a row and added: “Exes don’t always see eye to eye.”

Following their split, Kieran has supported Katie and she gave him a glowing appraisal on Father’s Day when talking about how he cared for their two kids.

Katie, who also has Harvey, 18, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, wrote online in June: “Happy Father’s Day Kieran Hayler.

“You are an absolutely perfect dad to Jett and Bunny.

“I couldn’t ask for a better dad for our children and you have been great doing the home schooling, while I’ve been doing Harvey’s schooling. I appreciate it so thank you.”

The Sun has contacted Katie and Kieran’s representatives for comment.