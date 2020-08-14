Katie Price hits back at enemy Jodie Marsh after she mocked her ‘Bond villain’ teeth

KATIE Price has hit back at Jodie Marsh for mocking her after she revealed her ‘Bond villain’ teeth.

Jodie, 41, reignited her war with Katie, 42, when she laughed at her old enemy’s natural teeth following her recent trip to get work done in Turkey.

Katie’s rep told The Sun Online that Katie “has far more pressing issues than to be focusing on smiley laughing emoji’s posted by Jodie”.

“Katie was first to poke fun at herself and her Bond Villain teeth. She wishes Jodie well and hopes that Jodie and her family are all keeping safe and well at this time.”

In a harsh move, Jodie posted a string of laughing emoji’s below a post on Twitter that branded Katie ‘trash’.

It read: “I remember when I were in school and the lads used to love @katieprice and I used to say nahh she’s trash and I said @Jodiemarsh were 10x better. Well who’s got the last laugh now?”

The tweet had Katie’s photo attached where she mocked her own “Bond villian teeth”.

Jodie then didn’t waste a moment to tweet back with a series of laughing emojis to show her appreciation at her rival being mocked.

The tweeted photo was from a video that Katie shared of her getting her veneers replaced.

In the clip, she shows sharp metal pegs that have been inserted into her gums to hold her implants.

She can be heard calling herself a “bond villain” in reference to the character Jaws from The Spy Who Loved Me.

Over a decade ago Katie and Jodie were always sniping at one another.

Katie was known as Jordan back then, and liked to have her say when it came to her glamour girl rival.

She once said that Jodie’s nose looks “like a builders elbow” and that she has “shagged nearly all my leftovers and not one of them wanted you.”

While Jodie once said in a Zoo magazine interview, when asked about Katie: “Who? Oh yeah, her – the one who’s famous for having loads of different kids with different dads!!”

Over the years they have taken quite a few swipes at each other.

However, in 2013 it looked like Katie was willing to offer an olive branch.

Pricey reached out to offer Jodie support at the time when four ponies were mysteriously dumped in her garden.

Jodie tweeted at the time: “Right I know I love animals & I rescue them but….. Four ponies have just been dumped in my front garden!!!!!!! Wtf?

“This is madness!!! I’ve called the police. And we have fenced them in. If they need a home I’ll keep them but who dumps ponies like that?”

Horse lover Katie, appearing to put their differences aside, replied: “@JodieMarsh if you ever need help with saving horses I have 52 acres I can help as I’m sure you no I’m a horse lover too.”