Katie Price injects her own stomach after waking up from major surgery

KATIE Price was horrified when she was told she would have to inject herself with blood thinners after undergoing a “painful” eight hour surgery.

The mum-of-five, 42, woke up from the gruelling surgery to the bad news that her injuries were far worse than doctors realised.

But the other bad news she received is that she would have to inject herself in the stomach.

The former glamour model, 42, broke her feet in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey and faces years of rehabilitation ahead of her.

Katie had cameras follow her journey throughout her surgery, including injecting herself.

A very distressed Katie told the cameras: “I’m anxious because I’ve now got to do an injection, and I hate injections.

“These are blood thinners, and I believe anyone who has a break or something has these. I’ve got to have them for…I don’t know how long but I will find out before I leave.”

She added: “Carl said he’d do it for me, but I reckon it would just go blurgh.

“I have to do it myself so it looks more painful.”

Katie managed to inject herself and then joked about confusing the beeping of the heart monitor with Carl’s mobile ring tone.

She tried to pick up the monitor unsuccessfully and joked, “BT’s not coming today”.

Blood thinners or anticoagulants are given to patients whose limbs are immobilised due to risk of blood clots.

Immobilisation due to fracture or injury can lead to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) which can have fatal effects.

The Sun Online revealed exclusively doctors told Katie her injuries are life changing and she “couldn’t have done a worse job” to herself.

A clearly emotional Katie revealed the surgeon’s diagnosis just moments before she went in to surgery.

“They’re smashed, broken and it’s bad, really bad,” Katie told a camera crew who followed her journey from home to hospital.

“It’s bad, life changing injuries I’ve done, so they’re just going to do their best.”

Katie underwent the painful surgery on August 14 and documented the experience for her YouTube channel, with the full episode airing tonight at 7pm.

She started the episode in good humour as she showed fans how she gets around the house in her two casts, by crawling backwards down the stairs.

New boyfriend Carl Woods was on hand to help Katie in and out of the car.

But things clearly got serious at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London when the doctors ordered her to stop filming so they can deliver the bad news.

She quickly switched the cameras back on to tell her fans that she’d called her mum like she does before every surgery, but a clearly upset Katie did not have much more to say after the devastating news.

“I just want to concentrate on going down to surgery, and I’ll see you later,” Katie said.

The mum-of-five emerged eight hours later from the “very painful” surgery with even more bad news.

After taking a look inside her legs, the surgeons discovered the injuries were far worse than they thought.

Katie explained: “They were more smashed up and mangled… which made their job harder.”

“It will be two years before I can absolutely walk properly.”

The former I’m A Celeb star was also told she would have major scarring on her legs, but that was the least of her concerns.

Katie showed the massive bandages on her legs and said: “I’ve got these massive scars on my feet.

“Do I care? No, because now I can start walking again.”

She will remain in casts between three and six months before she can start her rehab.

The Sun revealed in July that the former glamour girl had been involved in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey.

She fractured both heels jumping off a wall at theme park Land of Legends on holiday with Carl and kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

Katie was spotted leaving the hospital in tears on Saturday after being discharged following her operation.

Surgeons were forced to slice open her feet to repair the “severe” damage done to them.

Now following “agonising” surgery on her two broken feet, Katie making sure she will be able to get around in style in a Swarovski crystal-studded wheelchair.

A source was first to tell us of the chair, and stated “It took 70 hours labour to make and has 6,000 Crystals applied by hand – it’s easily worth £10k.”