Katie Price is in the hospital, posting a photo outside the plaster room.

KATIE Price shared a photo of herself outside the Plaster Room, revealing that she is in hospital.

The 43-year-old reality star, who has had foot issues since a terrifying fall while on vacation in 2020, posted a photo to Instagram.

She posted the image, which shows a row of treatment rooms along a long corridor and Eminem’s 2002 hit Without Me.

Katie didn’t provide any additional information aside from the image, which was accompanied by the lyrics “Guess who’s back, back again.”

Tell a friend about Shady’s return.”

Carl Woods and she recently returned to the UK from Las Vegas, where they pretended to marry and even purchased a wedding license.

In August 2020, while on vacation in Turkey, the mother of five broke her feet after falling from a concrete wall at a hotel.

Pricey was left with two badly broken feet and was unable to walk, and she is still in pain.

The damage was so severe that the bones in her feet had to be fused back together in an eight-hour operation.

She told The Sun earlier this year that she can walk for up to 20 minutes at a time.

She also stated that she is “disabled and limping” as a result of the accident.

Katie has been making comments on I’m A Celebrity, one of the shows that made her famous, and has promised to write a review every night.

However, after calling this year’s lineup “nobodies” in a recent video, she received backlash.

“Should I call it I’m a Non-Celebrity?” she wondered, adding that some of the other contestants had “even fewer followers” than her fiance Carl Woods.

“Be kind,” one fan advised. “You may not see yourself as a celebrity, but you are in the eyes of someone else.”

