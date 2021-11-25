Katie Price posts a photo of her son Harvey hanging up his laundry as he learns to be self-sufficient at college.

Katie Price posts a photo of her son Harvey hanging up his laundry at college as he learns to be self-sufficient.

KATIE Price shared a photo of her son Harvey hanging up his laundry as he learns to be self-sufficient at college.

“Harvey learning his independent skills,” the 43-year-old captioned the sweet photo on Instagram.

“Excellent Harvey, so proud of you,” one of Katie’s fans wrote.

“Fantastic work!” exclaimed another, while a third added, “Beautiful Harvey, you’re doing great, well done.”

Harvey, 19, is now a resident at the National Star College in Cheltenham, where he has severe autism, a rare complex genetic condition known as Prader-Willi syndrome, and is partially blind.

Katie recently confirmed that Harvey will be attending college for the next six years and opened up about her eldest son’s future plans.

“Like any mother of a child with a severe, complex disability, I hope Harvey will be able to live a full and independent life,” she said.

“However, I am the most familiar with Harvey, and I am well aware that he will always require the assistance of his mother.”

I will always encourage him to be self-sufficient and to continue his journey in a setting where I believe he will thrive.

“What happens next for Harvey is a decision my family and I will have to make in the future, but for now I’m just glad he’s having fun at National Star College.”

Former footballer Dwight Yorke is Harvey’s father, but Katie has raised him along with her other children Junior, 16, Princess, 13, Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, on her own.

The former glamour model confessed in her new book Harvey and Me that finally having help with him has given her a sense of freedom.

“Now that he’s there, I can see how easy it would be to say, ‘I don’t need to see him,'” she explained.

But that is something I do not want to happen.

“I’ve been responsible for him his entire life, so having this freedom feels strange.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https