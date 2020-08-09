Katie Price swaps her plaster casts for air boots after breaking both her feet

KATIE Price has swapped her plaster casts for air boots after breaking both her feet.

The 42-year-old suffered the shock injury last month while on holiday in Turkey with two of her children and current boyfriend, Carl Woods.

Katie battled on during the trip despite having both her legs in casts up to under her knee as she was pushed around in a wheelchair by her loved ones.

Now she is back in the UK, Katie has swapped the plaster casts for air boots – showing her new footwear off in a snap on Instagram.

Balancing on one knee on the floor, Katie posed with her hands on her hips and a smile on her face while wearing a pair of pink short PJs and her new air boots.

Katie’s smile comes despite the fact The Sun Online revealed earlier this week that the former glamour model had been told she faces six months on her back as her injury heels.

The star fractured both her heels after jumping off a wall during a nightmare accident at a theme park in Turkey.

She headed straight to see her surgeon at the Fortius clinic in West London once back in the UK and later posted on her Instagram that she’d just received “devastating” news – but didn’t go into further details.

However, The Sun Online exclusively revealed Katie was told her recovery could take up to two years – and she might not walk for six months.

A source told us: “Doctors are saying she won’t be able to walk for six months, or put any weight on her feet.

“She needs major surgery on her feet ASAP as it’s worse than anyone realised.

“The recovery could take up to two years. She won’t even be walking around until well into 2021. She’s really upset and can’t believe it’s this bad.”