Katie Price warned to keep her legs in the air as she’s sent home after being rushed to hospital

KATIE Price has been warned to keep her legs in the air after being rushed to hospital again in extreme pain.

Katie was admitted with a suspected infection after an operation last week to repair her feet following a horror accident in Turkey.

The 42-year-old was spotted leaving the hospital looking like she had been re-cast with fresh bandages as doctors ordered her to stay in bed.

A source told The Sun Online: “Katie has been sent home and told in no uncertain terms that she must keep her legs up or they won’t heal properly.

“She’s just going to have to lie down and give herself time to heal.”

Katie has told fans it may be two years until she is able to walk properly again, saying she will suffer arthritis forever after breaking both her feet.

The Sun Online can reveal exclusively doctors told Katie her injuries are life changing and she “couldn’t have done a worse job” to herself.

A clearly emotional Katie revealed the surgeon’s diagnosis just moments before she went in to surgery.

“They’re smashed, broken and it’s bad, really bad,” Katie told a camera crew who followed her journey from home to hospital.

“It’s bad, life changing injuries I’ve done, so they’re just going to do their best.”

Katie underwent the painful surgery on August 14 and documented the experience for her YouTube channel, with the full episode airing tonight at 7pm.

She started the episode in good humour as she showed fans how she gets around the house in her two casts, by crawling backwards down the stairs.

New boyfriend Carl Woods was on hand to help Katie in and out of the car.

But things clearly got serious at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London when the doctors ordered her to stop filming so they can deliver the bad news.

She quickly switched the cameras back on to tell her fans that she’d called her mum like she does before every surgery, but a clearly upset Katie did not have much more to say after the devastating news.

“I just want to concentrate on going down to surgery, and I’ll see you later,” Katie said.

The mum-of-five emerged eight hours later from the “very painful” surgery with even more bad news.

After taking a look inside her legs, the surgeons discovered the injuries were far worse than they thought.

Katie explained: “They were more smashed up and mangled… which made their job harder.”

“It will be two years before I can absolutely walk properly.”

The former I’m A Celeb star was also told she would have major scarring on her legs, but that was the least of her concerns.

Katie showed the massive bandages on her legs and said: “I’ve got these massive scars on my feet.

“Do I care? No, because now I can start walking again.”

She will remain in casts between three and six months before she can start her rehab.

The Sun revealed in July that the former glamour girl had been involved in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey.

She fractured both heels jumping off a wall at theme park Land of Legends on holiday with Carl and kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

Katie was spotted leaving the hospital in tears on Saturday after being discharged following her operation.

Surgeons were forced to slice open her feet to repair the “severe” damage done to them.

Now following “agonising” surgery on her two broken feet, Katie making sure she will be able to get around in style in a Swarovski crystal-studded wheelchair.

A source was first to tell us of the chair, and stated “It took 70 hours labour to make and has 6,000 Crystals applied by hand – it’s easily worth £10k.”