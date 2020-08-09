Katie Price wraps her legs around boyfriend Carl Woods as he carries her into cast appointment after breaking both feet

KATIE Price wrapped her legs around boyfriend Carl Woods as he carried her into a cast appointment after breaking both her feet.

The 42-year-old suffered the freak accident while on holiday in Turkey last month, and has had her feet in plaster casts.

This weekend she swapped the casts for air boots but is still unable to walk, meaning Carl, 31, has had to help her get around.

As she arrived for an appointment with her specialist about her feet, Katie was seen in a motorised scooter before being lifted out of it by Carl to carry her up the steps.

Dressed in a pair of shorts and a black Playboy jumper, Katie wrapped her legs around Carl’s waist as he lifted her up to the front door of the building.

Ever the gent, he also carried her Moschino designer back pack.

The Sun Online revealed earlier this week that the former glamour model had been told she faces six months on her back as her injury heels.

The star fractured both her heels after jumping off a wall during a nightmare accident at a theme park in Turkey.

She headed straight to see her surgeon at the Fortius clinic in West London once back in the UK and later posted on her Instagram that she’d just received “devastating” news – but didn’t go into further details.

However, The Sun Online exclusively revealed Katie was told her recovery could take up to two years – and she might not walk for six months.

A source told us: “Doctors are saying she won’t be able to walk for six months, or put any weight on her feet.

“She needs major surgery on her feet ASAP as it’s worse than anyone realised.

“The recovery could take up to two years. She won’t even be walking around until well into 2021. She’s really upset and can’t believe it’s this bad.”