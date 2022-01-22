Katie Price’s age and net worth are unknown.

With appearances on Celebrity MasterChef, I’m A Celebrity, and other shows, KATIE Price is a regular on our televisions.

The mother-of-five has a large following and has dominated the news for years.

Katie is a 43-year-old glamour model who began her career as Jordan on The Sun’s Page 3 in 1996 when she was 17 years old.

She was born on May 22, 1978, and quickly became well-known for her extensive boob job ops. She capitalized on her celebrity by cashing in wherever she could.

When Katie Price starred in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, the public got to see a different side of her.

During this time, she ditched her Jordan alter-ego and revealed her true self to the public, and the UK fell in love with her.

Katie has appeared in shows such as Katie and Peter, What Katie Did Next, Signed By Katie Price, and My Crazy Life.

In 2015, she won Celebrity Big Brother, and in 2021, she competed in Celebrity MasterChef.

Katie’s net worth is now estimated to be just over £770,000.

Katie’s net worth was estimated to be £45 million at the height of her career, thanks to her involvement in fashion, television, writing, and modeling.

Katie confirmed to the court that she was living in rented housing that cost £4,200 per month at a bankruptcy hearing in July 2020.

Her average monthly earnings for the previous six months were £45,000, according to the court.

Katie was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and ordered to pay her creditors £12,000 per month after entering into an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA), which she failed to do.

Katie is not married at the moment, but she is engaged to Carl Woods, a car dealer, whom she met in April 2021.

The new couple has known each other for years but were introduced in June 2020 by a mutual friend and have been dating ever since.

Katie has previously been married THREE times.

She married Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009 after meeting on I’m A Celebrity, and they have two children, Junior, born in June 2005, and Princess Tiaamii, born in June 2007.

In February 2010, she married Alex Reid, but the couple divorced after 11 months.

In 2013, Katie married Kieran Hayler, but their relationship ended in 2018.

Jett and Bunny were the couple’s children.

Katie dated fitness instructor Kris Boyson for five months before he dumped her after The Sun revealed that Katie was seeing Alex Adderson behind Kris’ back.

