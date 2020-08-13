Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson can’t keep his hands off Bianca Gascoigne on their first holiday together in Croatia

KATIE Price’s ex Kris Boyson and Bianca Gascoigne couldn’t keep their hands off each other during their first couple-holiday in Croatia.

The fitness fanatic, 31, cheekily grabbed a bikini-clad Bianca’s bum as they went for a flirty swim in the pool.

The couple seemed more loved-up than ever as they hugged and kissed in the pool.

Bianca, 33, showed off her curves in a green sequin bikini top and black bottoms and styled her hair in loose waves.

Kris, meanwhile, put his six-pack on display as he soaked up the sun in khaki swimming shorts.

The couple may have only got together in April, but they are already talking about marriage and babies.

In an interview with new! magazine, Kris said: “We’d have some good-looking kids one day. I can definitely see myself with this one.”

When asked if he wants to marry Bianca, Kris said he has got “no doubts” Bianca is The One, added: “I’ve always wanted to get married, so hopefully one day.”

Kris split with Katie Price at the beginning of the year and took blonde beauty Bianca on a date before the UK went into lockdown.

The pair soon moved in together due to the coronavirus pandemic and things have been going from strength to strength.

Last month, Kris and Bianca splashed out £6,000 on a his and hers hair transplant.

The couple approached celebrity-favoured KSL clinic to address their insecurities after being left “paranoid” with “low self-esteem” due to their respective appearances.

And it looks like all is well at the moment in Katie’s love life as she got together with ex-Love Island star Carl Woods.

Katie, who recently broke both feet during a freak accident on holiday, started dating the car dealer, 31, in secret back in June.

The lovebirds have proudly displayed their relationship all over social media and Carl has been Katie’s knight and shining armour by carrying her in his arms to her hospital appointments.