Katie Price’s final bankruptcy hearing has been rescheduled for February 2022, after she swerved it the first time.

Katie Price’s final bankruptcy hearing has been rescheduled for February 2022, after she swerved it once more.

The 43-year-old actress was supposed to go back to court before the end of the year to give trustees an update on her debt repayment progress, but the hearing has been rescheduled.

“Katie was supposed to appear in court next month, but the date has been pushed back to February 2022, which is disappointing for a lot of creditors,” a source said.

In November of this year, the former glamour model was declared bankrupt, and in August, we reported that she could face prison if she fails to appear for her next hearing.

Katie was supposed to pay £12,000 a month to her creditors after taking out an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) after the 2019 ruling, but she failed to do so.

Her attempts to repay her large debts to creditors two years after going bankrupt will be reviewed at the next hearing.

Katie owes her creditors a staggering £3.2 million, but it’s unlikely she’ll be able to repay them all.

Following the breakdown of her third marriage to Kieran Hayler and the collapse of her businesses, the mother-of-five saw her once lucrative £45 million media empire crumble.

Katie was also served with a repossession order for her £1.35 million home earlier this year after failing to pay a debt of more than £500,000 on the property, which she dubbed the Mucky Mansion.

If she can’t come up with the money to pay off her debtors before a repossession hearing, she’ll lose her home.

Katie owes money to both Kensington Mortgage Company and solicitor Archerfield Partners LLP, according to a Land Registry search for the property.

Katie has had a difficult few months after pleading guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and being admitted to rehab in September.

Despite flipping her BMW after a booze and drugs binge, she was not sentenced to prison right away.

However, when she is sentenced on December 15, she may still face jail time.

