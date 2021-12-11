Katie Price’s friends say she’s adamant about avoiding prison for a drunk-driving accident.

Katie Price’s friends say she’s adamant she won’t go to prison for a drunk-driving accident.

Katie Price’s friends claim she is denial about her upcoming court appearance and has declared, “I won’t be going down.”

The 43-year-old former model, who admitted to drink-driving while suspended and without insurance in September, is scheduled to appear in front of magistrates again on Wednesday.

Her sentencing was postponed to allow her to attend The Priory for treatment, which she completed.

Close friends say she is now adamant about avoiding prison and is planning a family Christmas.

The reality TV star is said to be hoping that her mother Amy’s lung disease and her son Harvey’s disability will keep her out of jail.

“She’s excitedly planning Christmas,” one friend said.

Her plans for the coming year are all in place.

Some of her friends and family are concerned that she is oblivious to her predicament.

When asked, she says she’s been to The Priory and that she’ll be released because her family — Amy and Harvey — needs her.

“However, some are concerned that she is burying her head in the sand because of the crimes she has admitted.”

Katie has also refused to cancel a January press launch for her Little Pricey baby clothing line and is working on the next phase of her Equestrian line.

Even a trip to Las Vegas is planned for early next year for the mother of five.

She also had cosmetic surgery in Brussels this week to remove her bum implants as well as a new liposuction procedure.

Katie was rushed to the hospital in West Sussex after flipping her BMW.

Cocaine was also found in her system.

At Crawley magistrates’ court, she admitted to the three driving charges.

