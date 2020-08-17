Katie Price’s pink Barbie car returned to her drive by ex Kris Boyson after ‘monstrosity’ was left at his dad’s for year

KATIE Price’s battered pink Barbie car has been returned to her drive — on the orders of her ex-boyfriend’s dad.

The model, 42, arranged for the car to be picked up from Kris Boyson dad’s place where it had been rusting for a year.

Katie, who is bankrupt and banned from driving, left it as she was said to be reluctant to press ahead with repairs likely to cost £5,000.

The Suzuki Vitara, with “Barbie” written down the side, has a collapsed roof and needs new wheel arches, tyres and interior restoration – which happened before being left at Kris’ dad’s house.

Kris, 31, and Katie split up last October.

A source said: “Kris’ dad — who has been looking after it — told her, ‘What’s going on?

“Are you going to sort it or what?’ It’s just been lying there for a year gathering dust. He got so fed up he told her, ‘Sort it yourself’.

He also had a go at Kris saying, ‘We need to get rid of this monstrosity.’

Mum of five Katie, who is recovering from breaking her feet on holiday in Turkey, arranged for the vehicle’s return to her Sussex home.

Katie cut the price of her pink Range Rover by £10,000 earlier this year. She vomited in it during a drink-drive arrest last year and was later banned for two years.