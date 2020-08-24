Katie Price’s son Harvey says he wants his ‘brave’ mum to stop crying and get better after major surgery

KATIE Price’s son Harvey called his mum “brave” and wants her to stop crying after she had major surgery on her broken feet.

The 18-year-old, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, also urged doctors and nurses to fix her injuries in the heartfelt Instagram clip.

He said: “Mummy, I hope you feel brave and please may you fix the foot and doctors and nurses.

“Mummy’s so brave and don’t cry.”

Katie could be heard asking if “mummy has been crying”.

When Harvey responded with a yes, Katie added: “It’s only because it hurts mummy, isn’t it?”

In another clip Harvey proudly showed a picture he had drawn for his mum that saw her in a wheelchair next to NHS nurses.

Katie told her fans: “Harvey wanted me to film him again bless him .. love him so much and how much he expresses how much he loved his mum he is so cute ❤️❤️.”

The former glamour model, 42, broke her feet in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey, but her injuries are far worse than doctors imagined.

The Sun Online revealed doctors told Katie her injuries are life changing and she “couldn’t have done a worse job” to herself.

A clearly emotional Katie revealed the surgeon’s diagnosis just moments before she went in to surgery.

“They’re smashed, broken and it’s bad, really bad,” Katie told a camera crew who followed her journey from home to hospital.

“It’s bad, life changing injuries I’ve done, so they’re just going to do their best.”

Katie underwent the painful surgery on August 14 and documented the experience for her YouTube channel, with the full episode airing tonight at 7pm.

She started the episode in good humour as she showed fans how she gets around the house in her two casts, by crawling backwards down the stairs.

New boyfriend Carl Woods was on hand to help Katie in and out of the car.

But things got serious at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London when the doctors ordered her to stop filming so they could deliver the bad news.

She quickly switched the cameras back on to tell her fans that she’d called her mum like she does before every surgery.

“I just want to concentrate on going down to surgery, and I’ll see you later,” Katie said.

The mum-of-five emerged eight hours later from the “very painful” surgery with even more bad news.

After taking a look inside her legs, the surgeons discovered the injuries were far worse than they thought.

Katie explained: “They were more smashed up and mangled… which made their job harder.”

“It will be two years before I can absolutely walk properly.”

The former I’m A Celeb star was also told she would have major scarring on her legs, but that was the least of her concerns.

Katie showed the massive bandages on her legs and said: “I’ve got these massive scars on my feet.

“Do I care? No, because now I can start walking again.”

She will remain in casts between three and six months before she can start her rehab.