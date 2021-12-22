Katie Thurston, Jason Tartick, and Others Join Michelle Young in Celebrating Her Engagement to Nayte Olukoya on Bachelor Nation

Michelle Young’s Engagement to Nayte Olukoya Is Celebrated by Bachelor Nation: Katie Thurston, Jason Tartick, and Others

Michelle Young and her fiancé Nayte Olukoya have a happy ending, and Bachelor Nation can’t wait to see where they go next.

After the 28-year-old Minnesota native bid an emotional farewell to runner-up Brandon Jones during the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on Tuesday, December 22, the couple got engaged.

Michelle reflected on the obstacles they faced throughout the show before accepting a proposal from Nayte, 27.

“I’m not willing to face the fear of walking away from this without you,” she told her now-fiance.

“Because I’ve never known love like this.”

And I adore you and would never want to imagine waking up next to anyone else or sharing my life with anyone else.

At the end of the day, I wanted to be standing in front of my soulmate, and he is unmistakably in front of me.”

Nayte, who received the first impression rose during the season premiere, gushed about how his feelings had grown stronger since he exited the limo.

“Michelle, I knew the moment I met you that we had a connection that I wanted to keep.

Before getting down on one knee, he said, “The second night we were together, we discussed running away together.”

“Right now, I’m standing in front of you, and I’m experiencing the same emotions.”

I’d like to join you on your escape.

I want to run away to the end of the world with a woman I’ve grown to adore for her amazingly, crazy, wow kind of love.”

Following the emotional live special, which Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted alone due to Tayshia Adams’ COVID-19 exposure, the happy couple shared sweet tributes to each other on social media.

“Dear SoulNayte, When I first assumed the role of The Bachelorette, I was excited to see what I’d discover.

I was hoping for a best friend, a life partner, but I truly landed one of a kind,” the teacher wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve requested someone who sees me, challenges me, and accepts me for who I am.

I’ve requested a person who will never let go, and

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Bachelor Nation Celebrates Michelle Young’s Engagement to Nayte Olukoya: Katie Thurston, Jason Tartick and More