Katt Williams learned to respect women after being exposed to a group of crying sex workers while working as a door-to-door salesman.

After a door-to-door sales job led him to a group of crying sex workers, Katt Williams learned how to respect women.

Katt Williams has caused a lot of controversy in his career, mostly because of his raunchy standup specials.

Despite his celebrity, fortune, and headlines, Williams has remained true to himself and open with his fans.

Williams, a comedian who enjoys working in a variety of mediums from stage to screen, isn’t afraid to show his emotions when the situation demands it.

In a 2014 interview, the Cincinnati native discussed a life-changing experience that taught him about respect and how to be a good partner and man.

Onscreen, Katt Williams has played a variety of tough characters.

However, one event in his personal life nearly rendered him speechless.

He was working as a door-to-door salesman when he knocked on one door that was opened by five prostitutes, according to djvlad on Youtube, as he revealed in a 2014 interview with Don “Magic” Juan.

“There were five women in there, and they were sobbing uncontrollably… and they just opened the door and went back inside and sat down and kept crying,” the now-50-year-old recalled.

“They said they didn’t know what they were going to do,” he continued.

And I said, ‘Well, I’m not sure what to do, but if you could tell me, I’ll do it.’ And those five women turned Katt Williams into an adult.”

Williams said that his experience taught him how to be a good man by allowing him to do things that he knows women appreciate, such as leaving the toilet seat down.

“They taught me not to be [nasty]… so God put prostitutes in my life to guide me,” the comedian explained.

Despite adversity, Williams was able to grow and succeed, eventually becoming a hugely popular comedian.

He began his career as a stand-up comedian, gaining acclaim for specials such as HBO’s The Pimp Chronicles, Pt.

1., which aired for the first time in 2006.

Williams’ career grew in the following years, with roles in films such as Rebound, Norbit, and…

I needed this laugh @KattWilliams We got more of Katt’s BEST moments, BIGGEST clap backs and MORE over on IG (u:wno_wildstyles) #WildNOutpic.twitter.com/PNTZ14exoC — Wild ‘N Out (@WildNOut) May 31, 2020