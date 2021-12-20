Katt Williams, Leslie Jones once claimed, did more for her than Kevin Hart: ‘At Least Katt Put Me On His Tour.’

Katt Williams, according to Leslie Jones, did more for her than Kevin Hart: ‘At Least Katt Put Me On His Tour.’

For quite some time, Kevin Hart and Katt Williams have been feuding.

Hart once brought up comedian Leslie Jones during a back and forth between the two.

Jones was one of the comedians who he initially assisted, according to the Jumanji star.

The remark, however, offended the Saturday Night Live alum, who claimed that Hart was lying.

When Katt Williams called out several comedians on V-103 Atlanta, he sparked a new round of controversy.

Kevin Hart’s friends and associates Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery were among the comedians in attendance.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Hart defended his collaborators in the wake of Williams’ allegations.

Williams, according to the comedian, would rather tear down his peers than support them, as Hart did.

In his tirade, Hart singled out Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones as someone connected to Williams who he refused to assist.

“Shouts to Melanie Camacho, Luenell, and Leslie Jones, all of whom are under Katt Williams’ umbrella.”

Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to f***** raise those who were beneath you?

“Don’t s*** on those who are now because you haven’t,” Hart said.

Meanwhile, Hart believed he did the polar opposite of Williams.

“I’ve used my platform to help my guys and girls,” Hart explained.

Katt Williams, as well as Leslie Jones, were both offended by Hart’s remark.

The fact that Hart mentioned her name in his rebuttal to Katt Williams irritated the Saturday Night Live star.

Jones made sure to fire back at Hart with her version of the truth in an interview with Bossip.

Jones stated in her response that the Friday actor did support her to some extent.

Meanwhile, Hart had the chance to assist Jones, but he declined.

Jones said, “At least Katt put me on his tour.”

“Kevin could have put me on a long time ago, but he never respected me or my comedy, and trust me, I know how to call his card.”

Jones also stated that she believes neither Williams nor Hart did much to promote female comedians.

When comparing the two, Jones noted that Williams was more helpful to women than…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.