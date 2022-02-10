Katt Williams once revealed how getting’really, really high’ with a celebrity led to a disastrous stand-up performance.

Katt Williams has been working in the entertainment industry for quite some time and is still going strong.

Despite the fact that most comedians, including Dave Chappelle, have flopped in the past, Williams insists he’s always been a strong performer.

Prior to his mainstream success, the comedian admitted to having bombed twice.

He was under the influence one of those times, and his fans were aware of it.

Katt Williams, as some of you may know, became self-sufficient at the age of thirteen.

He flew from Ohio to Florida.

He’d have to fend for himself and survive without his parents once he arrived there.

Williams eventually found his way into a comedy club and onto a comedy stage, where he delivered his first joke to the audience.

In Oklahoma, he would try comedy again for a cash prize and a chance to perform in front of comedian Jeff Foxworthy.

This was significant for Williams because it was only later that he realized he could make a living doing stand-up comedy.

This was a significant revelation for the then-young Williams, who had no idea the profession existed.

He told the New Yorker about listening to his idol, “I didn’t know that was Richard Pryor’s job.”

Pryor, he assumed, was simply someone who had been caught on camera.

Later in life, he would follow in the footsteps of Richard Pryor, becoming one of the most successful comedians in the industry.

Although Williams claimed that almost all of his shows were a success, he admitted that two of them did not.

Williams expressed his confidence in his ability as a comedian in an interview with Gakcity.

He admitted that he’d been getting the laughs he wanted since he first started doing stand-up.

When asked when he first started stand-up, Williams replied, “I was 16.”

“I was the one who killed.”

“Forty-five seconds.”

However, Williams revealed at the time that he had only bombed twice in his long career.

One of his bombs was caused by a scheduling mix-up that caused him to be late for a show.

His other stand-up bomb, on the other hand, was the result of his own decisions.

“The second time,” Williams confessed, “I got really, really high.”

“I had two shows scheduled.

I killed it on the first show.

There were three standing ovations.

I went behind the scenes with another celebrity.

“I got a little carried away.”

As a result, by the time he…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.