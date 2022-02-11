Katt Williams was once irritated that he had to make racist jokes about this celebrity.

On stage, Katt Williams is no stranger to roasting others.

Some might argue that part of being a comedian is being able to roast people with quick comebacks.

However, he felt he and other comedians took jokes in the wrong direction during a roast he hosted.

As a result, he was furious with himself.

Katt Williams has proven to be a master of the roast.

He demonstrated this when he stopped by radio station V-103, where he got into a verbal altercation.

Wanda Smith of V-103 radio found herself exchanging barbs with Williams, with many believing the comedian had the upper hand.

Williams explained the reason for the roast to The Ringer in an interview.

“Someone approaches me and says, ‘Katt, can’t you say hello to your people? Atlanta loves you, I represent Atlanta, and you just won an Emmy for Atlanta.’

I’m not interested in hearing about your personal life or your children.

“I just want to brag on you to my audience,” Williams explained.

Smith, on the other hand, approached topics about which they had already agreed not to speak.

“So it’s already off the rails by the time she gets into kids and stuff,” he continued.

“I’m telling her, ‘Ma’m, I’ve watched you and your reaction when my name comes up on your channel,’ and she went out of her way to say that wouldn’t be the case.”

Despite roasting Smith, Williams explained how he reacted with restraint.

“It was my job not to use any curse words or to degrade her in any way,” he explained.

He also stated that he was not the kind of comedian who would roast others.

Williams, on the other hand, was recently hired to host the roasting of another well-known celebrity.

He didn’t care for the roast, though.

Katt Williams hosted the Comedy Central roast of Flavor Flav, the hip-hop superstar turned reality TV star, in 2007.

Williams had to follow a script in order to host the television special.

However, the material Williams was given did not appeal to him.

In an interview with the New Yorker, Williams described the script as “racist as a 1947 newspaper.”

Later, he would compare the roasts of other…

