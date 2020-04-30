Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ‘having some ups and downs’ during pregnancy, relationship ‘changed’

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Their relationship is currently like her 2008 hit: Hot N Cold.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are experiencing some ‘ups and downs’ during her pregnancy according to a Thursday report from US Weekly.

A source close to the couple revealed that the relationship between 35-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor ‘has changed since she got pregnant.’

Katy revealed they were expecting in early March as she showed off a bump at the end of her music video released for Never Worn White.

Of the pair’s relationship, the insider said: ‘Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now.

‘Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.’

The Firework hitmaker is very happy about becoming a mother for the first time despite the reported friction in their relationship as the source added that Katy ‘“is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant.

‘She’s always wanted to be a mom.’

Of the pregnancy news, Katy told fans back in March: ‘I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy – and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.’

The couple are expecting a daughter, with Katy due to give birth this summer.

Last month, singer Katy announced the passing of her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson and reports claim that she is set to name her baby girl after her relative.

A source revealed on THE NAUGHTY BUT NICE WITH ROB podcast that she plans to name her daughter after her grandma.

They shared: ‘[Katy] plans to name her Pearl or Hudson or Ann.’

‘Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives,’ the source added.

Katy and Orlando first began dating in 2016 and after getting back together following a brief split, the couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day last year.