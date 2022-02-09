Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Were “Secretly Married,” She Claims…

Katy Perry is finally putting the record straight after sparking marriage rumors in early 2021.

See how the “Firework” singer responds to rumors about her relationship with Orlando Bloom.

Is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married?

Fans have been wondering for months after the singer of “Roar” was photographed with what appeared to be a gold band on her ring finger.

Despite the marriage rumors, Perry confirmed his engagement on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show in February.

9 that she has yet to tie the knot with Bloom.

“Have you and Orlando got married secretly or are you just dragging this out? Or are you not sure? What’s going on there?” radio host Kyle Sandilands asked Perry during their virtual chat.

“Well, no,” Perry said, referring to Bloom’s 17-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

We’re still trying to make it work as a destination location.

But it’s like, “New variant! New variant! New variant!” every couple of months.

While wedding plans are currently on hold, the American Idol judge stated that once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, it will be time to “party.”

Despite the fact that Perry, 37, and Bloom, 45, have yet to say “I do,” they have a lot to celebrate this month.

In fact, the couple has been engaged for three years on Valentine’s Day.

Bloom proposed to Perry during a February date.

A helicopter ride in 2019—but not everything went as planned.

Bloom handed Perry a note and broke out champagne during the ride, as Perry explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few days later: “The champagne is, like, broken.”

“The bottle is all over the place, and I’m still staring at the note,” she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel.

“He’s taking a box out of his coat pocket that’s too big for it.”

His coat pocket is ripped open, and his elbow is dipped in champagne.”

Regardless, Perry, who was previously married to Russell Brand, called the moment “really sweet.”

In August of the following year, the following year, the following year, the following year, the following

Daisy, the couple’s firstborn, was born in 2020.

Bloom is also the father of 11-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Despite the fact that Bloom and Kerr divorced in 2013, the stars remain close.

“It’s unbelievable that [Orlando and I] were able to…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom “Secretly” Get Married? She Says…