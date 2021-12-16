Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, and More Celebrities and Their Famous Doppelgangers

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood, and Others

Even the biggest Hollywood stars have doppelgängers, from Zooey Deschanel to Katy Perry to Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood.

The OC alum Adam Brody and You star Penn Badgley, as well as Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, are among the celebrity lookalikes that are difficult to distinguish.

Fisher joked in April 2021 that she hadn’t recently been mistaken for the Enchanted star, blaming the lack of confusion on the coronavirus pandemic.

She told The Project at the time, “I haven’t [heard]it in a while, but I think I’ve been inside my house in COVID for a year.”

“To tell you the truth, I’m looking forward to being recognized as anyone.”

I’m excited to get out and about.”

The Wedding Crashers actress added that, aside from their red hair, the two don’t resemble each other at all.

“We laugh about it because Amy has blue eyes and I have brown eyes,” Fisher revealed. “Our husbands have also laughed about it.”

Jessica Chastain has also made light of the fact that she is frequently mistaken for Bryce Dallas Howard.

It also helps that they both starred in The Help in 2011.

Eight years later, the actress from Zero Dark Thirty admitted that she has always noticed the resemblance.

In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, Chastain said, “The first time we met, we went to the table read [for The Help]and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other’s hands and said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror.”

“And we looked in the mirror and said, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.'”

There are “little things about us that are different,” according to the Molly’s Game star, “but we definitely look like kin,” which is probably why Howard’s own father, director Ron Howard, once mixed them up.

After mistaking the Scenes From a Marriage alum for his own daughter, Bryce’s father was “shook,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“At first, he was like, ‘You really look so much alike.’ And obviously, I’m incredibly flattered, so it’s great,” the Jurassic World star said in 2019.

“However, something is wrong when people no longer confuse me for.

