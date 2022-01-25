Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Other Taylor Swift Feuds: Where Have They Gone?

Look at what they forced her to do.

Taylor Swift’s feuds with ex-boyfriends and ex-friends have enthralled fans for years, especially since she frequently turns her high-profile beefs into chart-topping hits.

Swifties don’t have to read between the lines to figure out who inspired songs like “Bad Blood” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” for example, because she never names the people who inspire her lyrics.

Swift’s feuds can also last for years.

Kim Kardashian may have fired another shot at Taylor Swift by releasing a fragrance on the same day as the singer is expected to release new music in April 2019, nearly a decade after Swift’s feud with Kanye West, Kardashian’s estranged husband, began.

Five years after their feud began, the reality star, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021, later showed support for the musician.

When asked what her favorite track was, the Skims founder said during a December 2021 episode of the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast, “I really like a lot of her songs.”

“They’re all really sweet and catchy.”

To get a name, I’d have to search through my phone.”

Swift’s feud with musician Damon Albarn, meanwhile, must have set a record for its speedy resolution.

When he claimed that the Valentine’s Day actress wasn’t considered a songwriter if she wasn’t the only one who had that credit on the track, the Blur band member raised some eyebrows.

“That’s not good enough.

Cowriting is something I am familiar with.

“Cowriting is not the same as writing,” Albarn said in a January 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“I’m not picking on anyone; I’m just pointing out that there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a cowriter.”

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of a fantastic outcome.”

Swift was quick to respond to the insult when it came to her music at the time.

“Until I saw this, I was a huge fan of yours.”

All of my songs are written by me.

Your hot take is completely false, and it’s causing a lot of damage.

You don’t have to like my songs, but attempting to discredit my writing is a complete sham.

“WOW,” she wrote the next day on Twitter.

“PS: This tweet was entirely written by myself.

Short summary of Infosurhoy