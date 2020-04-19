Katy Perry Mourns the Death of Her Cat, Kitty Purry

Katy Perry‘s iconic and beloved cat has passed away.

The 35-year-old songstress shared the heartbreaking news that her furry friend, Kitty Purry, died over the weekend.

Taking to social media, the American Idol judge shared a heartwarming message about her cat, who she had for over a decade.

“Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window 15 years ago, fully pregnant and seeking shelter. Two litters and many moons later, this street cat became a lovable mascot to many,” Perry’s caption read on Instagram, alongside a few photos of the two.

“Sadly, Kitty completed her 9th life last night,” she continued. “I hope she rests in salmon fillets and tuna tartare way up in catnip heaven.”

Before ending her post, Katy left one last message for her furry friend.

“Kitty, thanks for the cuddles and companionship along the way. Big thanks to my brother David and @garethwalters for being great co-parents,” she closed.

Just like the songstress, many of her followers and fans loved her cat.

“Love you kitty purry. You’re a legend and you will FUR sure live on in us all,” costume designer Johnny Wujek responded. Fellow friend and frequent collaborator, Ferras also commented.

“My hearrrrrrrt,” the singer-songwriter shared with crying emojis and a heartbroken emoji.

Fashion designer and Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott reminded Katy that “LEGENDS NEVER DIE.”

Fans might recall the American Idol judge sweetly paid homage to Kitty Purry back in 2016 for her CoverGirl line of vibrant lipsticks. She named one of the shades after her furry baby.

At the time, she told Vogue that’s the shade she’d take with her everywhere, especially if she were deserted on an island.

“Oof, why do you make me pick,” she told the publication. “I would probably pick my Kitty Purry lipstick, because if I accidentally left my house with only Kitty Purry in my bag, I’d be like, ‘Okay, great. I can put it on my cheeks, lips, and on my eyes,’ if I blend it well into my face.”

She added, “You can be really creative with just a little color. You can’t exactly do that with mascara, even though it’s very essential. Lipstick and mascara are my two essentials, but if you’re making me pick one, it’s going to be Kitty Purry all over the face.”

Even though Kitty Purry is no longer on Earth, one thing is clear: the beloved cat will never be forgotten.