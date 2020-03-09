Katy Perry Mourns the Death of Her Grandma in Heartfelt Tribute

Katy Perry‘s grandma, Ann Pearl Hudson, has passed away.

The 35-year-old singer paid tribute to the late loved one via Instagram on Monday.

“I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle, but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so,” the “Firework” star wrote on the social network. “If she is able to speak with the soul in waiting, the conversation would probably include, ‘Are [you]sure you wanna pick this wild group?!’ There would most definitely be some sarcasm, a witty quip or two… tbh grandma probably had a glass of her favorite blush wine ready upon arrival to this afterlife… and a most fashionable look, jewels included, naturally.”

Perry then explained that “a lot of who I am is because of my father…and he because of her.”

“She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did,” she continued.

She also reflected on the impact of family.

“Family… is there to show us what love can be… sometimes that journey of finding the love is tough to get to AND through but if you can open your heart and let the light lead the way you will find that incomparable love,” she added.

As the post went on, Perry described her grandmother and shared a few memories.

“Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter,” she continued. “She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas. She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas. She gave me crisp dollar bills in Hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had on display on her walls. She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me.”

Perry also listed a few of the traits she inherited from her grandma.

“When my whit comes out, that’s Ann. When my authenticity comes out, that’s Ann. When my stubbornness comes out, hell, that’s Ann,” she wrote. “When my fighter spirit comes out, that’s Ann. When my style comes out, that’s Ann. May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them.”

The tribute included a number of photos and videos. For instance, there was an old clip of Hudson issuing a message to Perry’s “new boyfriend” followed by a photo of Orlando Bloom giving her a kiss on the cheek. There was also a video of Hudson trying to blow out her birthday candle and a photo of her meeting former president Barack Obama. At the end of the tribute, there was a video of Perry sharing her pregnancy announcement with her grandmother.

Perry also tweeted the song “Deep Peace” by Bill Douglas.

“A song for Grandma,” she wrote. “May she rest in deep peace. Ann Pearl Hudson.”

According to multiple news outlets, Hudson passed away at the age of 99.