Katy Perry Performs ‘Light of My Life’ in Honor of Orlando Bloom’s Birthday

Katy Perry sings ‘Light of My Life’ in honor of Orlando Bloom’s birthday.

Katy Perry wished Orlando Bloom, her true love, a happy birthday.

The “Firework” singer posted an adoring message on Thursday to commemorate the occasion.

“To the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy, and strong man I know, I wish you the happiest 45th,” she wrote.

“Thank you for being a steady compass, a steadfast anchor, and bringing joy to every room you enter.”

You are the love of my life and the light of my life.

I’m grateful to my lucky stars for you and our precious dd.”

The 37-year-old singer commemorated the event with a photo set that included a close-up selfie of Bloom, photos of them embracing PDA, and a video of the Pirates of the Caribbean star hilariously riding his bike around the house.

Perry completed the tribute with a video of him feeding her a sandwich while she holds on to their daughter, Daisy Dove, proving that her man can do it all.

On Valentine’s Day in 2019, the “Roar” singer and the Lord of the Rings actor announced their engagement.

The couple planned to marry the following year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their plans.

Rather than marrying, the couple welcomed Daisy, their first child, in August 2020.

Bloom has an 11-year-old son named Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple wants to grow their family.

“Katy and Orlando are in such good spirits.

“They want to expand their family,” a source told ET. “They’re doing well as a couple and have gotten into a great groove.”

They’re both very supportive of each other’s careers and enjoy raising their children together.”

