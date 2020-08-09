Katy Perry puts bare baby bump on full display during viral Friday car dance with Orlando Bloom days before due date

KATY Perry didn’t let being pregnant get in the way of a good time as her due date quickly approaches.

The singer showed off her big belly while doing the viral Friday car dance in a video posted to Instagram by her fiancé Orlando Bloom on Friday.

The clip began with Orlando asking Katy what day is it.

When the song proclaiming the day of the week began, a very pregnant Katy slowly got out of the passenger seat of the car and started to dance.

Sporting a light gray shirt and sweatpants, Katy lifted up her shirt to show off her stomach.

The 35-year-old singer completed the comfortable look with a blue baseball cap and a matching blue mask.

The clip concluded with Katy jokingly leaning over and clutching her stomach.

Katy is expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiance, Orlando.

Earlier on Friday, the singer shared a picture of herself on Instagram that showed her taking a break at a baby supplies store.

She captioned the snap: “poopedstar.”

The Firework singer recently discussed having to postpone her wedding because of the pandemic and the birth of her child, which is fast approaching.

She said in an interview: “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child.

“Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.”

Katy also admitted she has been feeling self-conscious in her last trimester compared to Hollywood heartthrob Orlando, 43.

She said: “He’s so hot. He’s got a six-pack. I literally look like a square, I look like Shrek.

“Large Marge in charge. Aren’t partners supposed to have that sympathy pound-gain thing?

“Not him, he ages backwards. I think it’s because he gets up at 7am and chants.”

While the couple is happily anticipating the new arrival to their family, Orlando sadly recently lost his dog Mighty.

Orlando came to the conclusion that Mighty had passed a week after he escaped from their yard in California when he found his collar.

Katy bought the teacup poodle for Orlando as a gift.

Orlando confirmed that they gave up the search for Mighty seven days after he went missing.

